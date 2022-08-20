Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Down 4.5%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 43,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 190,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Bell Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.

Bell Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

