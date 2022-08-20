Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.56 ($67.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.41. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

