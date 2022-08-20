Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €9.80 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €7.89 ($8.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.49. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.