Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($9.55) price objective on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

LON:KMR opened at GBX 458 ($5.53) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 401.91 ($4.86) and a one year high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £434.74 million and a P/E ratio of 477.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 442.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 454.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

