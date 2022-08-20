Berry Data (BRY) Market Capitalization Achieves $211,701.68

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $211,701.68 and $22,317.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

