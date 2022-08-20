B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

