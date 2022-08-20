BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF Stock Performance

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

BGSF Announces Dividend

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 5.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 534,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BGSF by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Further Reading

