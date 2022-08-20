BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $13.15 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $354.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average of $347.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

