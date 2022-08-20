BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $299.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.42 and its 200-day moving average is $265.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

