BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,811 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $67,874,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,167 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RY opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.