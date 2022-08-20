BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,873 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

