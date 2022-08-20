BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 27,577 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,118,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after purchasing an additional 205,265 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 402,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 42,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 179,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 843,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,778,000 after acquiring an additional 400,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
