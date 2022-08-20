BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nucor were worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

NUE stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

