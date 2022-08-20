BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 392,295 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 392,295 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

