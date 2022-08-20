BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 47,745 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,745 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.