Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.24.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

