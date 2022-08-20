Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Bill.com Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.48. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.24.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

