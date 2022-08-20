Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Bill.com Trading Up 16.7 %
Shares of BILL stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.48. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Activity at Bill.com
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.24.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
