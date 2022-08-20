Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Bill.com Trading Up 16.7 %
NYSE:BILL traded up $24.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $165.48. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
