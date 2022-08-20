Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Trading Up 16.7 %

NYSE:BILL traded up $24.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $165.48. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.24.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

