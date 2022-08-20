Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 56.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 56.6% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $16,121.82 and $6,021.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

