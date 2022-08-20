Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

