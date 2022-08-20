Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.37. 19,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 69,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

