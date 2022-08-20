Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Up 3.6%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 19,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 69,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

(Get Rating)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.