Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.40 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $406.83 billion and approximately $31.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $21,270.37 on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00548709 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00247471 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018895 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003286 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,126,831 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
