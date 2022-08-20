Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $3.85

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00018203 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $722,918.62 and approximately $497.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 187,880 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

