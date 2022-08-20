Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $57.39 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $57.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.48 or 0.00248073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,155.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00540737 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018990 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003274 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,147,345 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

