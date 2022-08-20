BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Achieves $331,712.27

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $331,712.27 and approximately $44.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,957,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,746,220 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.