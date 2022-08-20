BitTorrent Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $887.61 million and approximately $61,071.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007530 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006074 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014625 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

