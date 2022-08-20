BlackHat One Day Volume Reaches $88,268.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $536,035.64 and approximately $88,268.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

