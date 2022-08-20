BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 499.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $31.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $713.85. The stock had a trading volume of 774,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,900. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

