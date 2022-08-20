Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $974.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.36. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $6,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

