BMO Capital Markets Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

PK opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,116,000 after buying an additional 322,185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

