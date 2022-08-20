BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.79. 34,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 73,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26.

