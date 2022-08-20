Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a not updated rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.97.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

