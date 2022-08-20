Bottos One Day Volume Reaches $27,413.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Bottos has a total market cap of $291,995.54 and approximately $27,413.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00126785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00076814 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

