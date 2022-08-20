Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $201,829.74 and $34,130.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,126.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

