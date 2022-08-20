Brendan Kennedy Sells 50,000 Shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,047,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 750,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Leafly by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leafly by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Leafly by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leafly by 19.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 193,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

