Brendan Kennedy Sells 50,000 Shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,047,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00.
Leafly Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 750,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.
Institutional Trading of Leafly
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LFLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Leafly Company Profile
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leafly (LFLY)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.