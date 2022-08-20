Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lessened by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %

BMY opened at $75.33 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

