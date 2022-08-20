Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 99.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.43. 1,692,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. The company has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

