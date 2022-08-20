Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$13.98

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.06.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at C$408,893,890.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

