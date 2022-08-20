Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) PT at $115.25

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

