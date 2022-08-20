BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.67

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$3.84. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$318.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Articles

