Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 29.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

