Burger Swap Reaches Market Cap of $15.16 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,120.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077962 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

