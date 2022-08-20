BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $15,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,652,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

