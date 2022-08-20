Bytecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,399.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $36,399.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00691771 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

