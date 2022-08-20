bZx Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $46.52 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.52 million and $7,427.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bZx Protocol Profile

bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,344,116 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bZx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bZx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bZx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

