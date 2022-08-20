C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 1.8%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 2,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.49 million and a P/E ratio of 85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Featured Articles

