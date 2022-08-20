C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust Raises Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises approximately 40.6% of C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $166,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 78,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $960.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 90.67%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

