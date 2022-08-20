CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 1,695 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $286.42 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.83 and a 200 day moving average of $280.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

