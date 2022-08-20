Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CALA. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.87. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $313,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

